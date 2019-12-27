No. 25 Iowa squares off against Kennesaw St.

Kennesaw State (1-11) vs. No. 25 Iowa (9-3)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Iowa hosts Kennesaw State in a non-conference matchup. Kennesaw State came up short in an 83-70 game at home to Wofford on Sunday. Iowa is coming off a 77-70 win in Chicago over Cincinnati last week.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The powerful Luka Garza has put up a double-double (21.5 points and 10.2 rebounds) to lead the way for the Hawkeyes. Joe Wieskamp has complemented Garza and is maintaining an average of 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Owls have been led by Terrell Burden, who is averaging 10.3 points.GIFTED GARZA: Garza has connected on 40 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 63.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Kennesaw State has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 50.6 points and allowing 77.1 points during those contests. Iowa has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 63.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawkeyes have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Owls. Iowa has an assist on 49 of 77 field goals (63.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Kennesaw State has assists on 20 of 53 field goals (37.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa has committed a turnover on just 17.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big Ten teams. The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over only 12.2 times per game this season.