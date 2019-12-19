No. 24 Texas Tech meets UTRGV

Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-7) vs. No. 24 Texas Tech (7-3)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Texas Tech hosts Texas Rio Grande Valley in a non-conference matchup. Texas Tech won at home over Southern Miss 71-65 on Monday, while Texas Rio Grande Valley fell 92-82 at Nebraska Omaha on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: Javon Levi and Lesley Varner II have led the Vaqueros. Levi is averaging 12 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists while Varner is putting up 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Red Raiders have been led by Davide Moretti and Chris Clarke, who are averaging 14.5 and 6.9 points, respectively.

CREATING OFFENSE: Clarke has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Texas Tech field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Rio Grande Valley is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 70.

FLOOR SPACING: Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Jordan Jackson has attempted 41 3-pointers and connected on 19.5 percent of them, and is 2 for 15 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big 12 teams. The Red Raiders have averaged 22.1 free throws per game this season.