No. 24 Illinois looks for home win vs Northwestern

Northwestern (6-10, 1-5) vs. No. 24 Illinois (12-5, 4-2)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Illinois looks for its fourth straight win over Northwestern at State Farm Center. The last victory for the Wildcats at Illinois was a 68-54 win on Jan. 17, 2013.

STEPPING UP: The Wildcats are led by sophomores Miller Kopp and Ryan Young. Kopp is averaging 12.9 points while Young is putting up 10 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Fighting Illini have been led by Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu, who are averaging 14.8 and 15.5 points, respectively.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Fighting Illini have allowed just 59.2 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 68 per game they allowed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MILLER: Kopp has connected on 40 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also converted 83.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Northwestern is 0-9 when it allows at least 66 points and 6-1 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern has dropped its last four road games, scoring 63 points and allowing 71 points during those contests. Illinois has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 70.4 points while giving up 53.8.

SECOND CHANCES: Illinois has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.2 percent this year. That rate is the fourth-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Northwestern stands at just 23.9 percent (ranked 304th).