No. 24 Colorado looks for home win vs Cal

Cal (10-11, 4-4) vs. No. 24 Colorado (17-5, 7-3)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Colorado looks for its fourth straight win over Cal at CU Events Center. The last victory for the Golden Bears at Colorado was a 68-61 win on Feb. 12, 2015.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV has averaged 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Tyler Bey has put up 12.7 points and 8.5 rebounds. For the Golden Bears, Matt Bradley has averaged 17.9 points and five rebounds while Grant Anticevich has put up 8.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Golden Bears have given up only 65.5 points per game across eight conference games. That’s an improvement from the 69.8 per game they allowed over 13 non-conference games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Wright has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Cal has dropped its last five road games, scoring 52.8 points and allowing 70.6 points during those contests. Colorado has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 56.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Buffaloes have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Golden Bears. Colorado has 44 assists on 75 field goals (58.7 percent) across its past three outings while Cal has assists on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colorado defense has allowed only 62 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Buffaloes 25th among Division I teams. The Cal offense has averaged 63.4 points through 21 games (ranked 294th, nationally).