No. 24 Arizona looks for home win vs Oregon State

Oregon State (15-10, 5-8) vs. No. 24 Arizona (18-7, 8-4)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Arizona looks for its sixth straight win over Oregon State at McKale Memorial Center. The last victory for the Beavers at Arizona was a 63-55 win on Feb. 13, 2010.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ethan Thompson has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Oregon State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Beavers are 10-10 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Beavers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Arizona has 32 assists on 60 field goals (53.3 percent) across its past three outings while Oregon State has assists on 42 of 66 field goals (63.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona is ranked first among Pac-12 teams with an average of 78 points per game.