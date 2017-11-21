No. 23 WVU beats Long Beach State 91-62 (Nov 20, 2017)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Lamont West was a point shy of a career high with 22 and No. 23 West Virginia overcame a slow start to beat Long Beach State 91-62 on Monday night.

For the second time in a week, the Mountaineers (3-1) started out sluggish, trailing LBSU 9-6 at the first media timeout.

WVU responded with an 18-5 run over the next 6:32 to regain the lead and create some cushion.

Article continues below ...

The 49ers (2-2) took advantage of a Mountaineer scoring drought in the second half but couldn’t come within 15 points of the lead.

Sagaba Konate had a career-high 20 points and Chase Harler added 14 points, also a career high. Wesley Harris led the Mountaineers with nine rebounds.

Gabe Levin matched a career high with 23 points for the 49ers and added 11 rebounds. Bryan Alberts added a career-high 20 points.

BIG PICTURE

Long Beach State will look to rebound from two straight road losses to Power Five teams when they head to Walt Disney World to play in the Advocare Invitational. That could include rematches against Oregon State and West Virginia.

West Virginia’s shooting percentage, 47 percent, is among the lowest in the Big 12. It will need improving if the Mountaineers want to compete in nonconference games against Virginia and Kentucky as well as the Big 12 Conference.

UP NEXT

Both Long Beach State and West Virginia will head to Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to participate in the Advocare Invitational on Thursday. The 49ers will start out against Missouri and the Mountaineers will play Marist.

—

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25