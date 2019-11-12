No. 23 LSU battles VCU

No. 23 LSU (1-0) vs. VCU (2-0)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 LSU visits VCU in an early season matchup. LSU won 88-79 over Bowling Green in its last outing. VCU is coming off a 59-56 win over North Texas in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .JUMPING FOR JA’VONTE: Ja’vonte Smart has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. LSU went 12-4 against schools outside its conference, while VCU went 9-5 in such games.