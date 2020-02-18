No. 22 Houston looks for home win vs Tulsa

Tulsa (17-8, 9-3) vs. No. 22 Houston (20-6, 10-3)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Houston looks for its fourth straight win over Tulsa at Fertitta Center. The last victory for the Golden Hurricane at Houston was a 57-44 win on Feb. 5, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Houston’s Nate Hinton, Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 41 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Brandon Rachal has connected on 22.2 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Houston has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 72.6 points while giving up 56.4.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Hurricane have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Houston has 37 assists on 76 field goals (48.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Tulsa has assists on 31 of 63 field goals (49.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has allowed only 62.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cougars 28th among Division I teams. The Tulsa offense has averaged 69.4 points through 25 games (ranked 207th, nationally).