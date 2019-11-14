No. 22 Auburn squares off against CSUN

Cal State Northridge (0-3) vs. No. 22 Auburn (3-0)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Auburn hosts Cal State Northridge in an early season matchup. Cal State Northridge fell short in a 94-82 game at home to Pepperdine in its last outing. Auburn is coming off a 70-69 road win against South Alabama in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Auburn’s Samir Doughty has averaged 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while Isaac Okoro has put up 14.7 points and four rebounds. For the Matadors, Terrell Gomez has averaged 22 points while Darius Brown II has put up 11.3 points and five assists.GIFTED GOMEZ: Gomez has connected on 56 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge as a team has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big West teams.