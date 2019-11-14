No. 21 Xavier goes up against Missouri St.

Missouri State (2-1) vs. No. 21 Xavier (3-0)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Xavier hosts Missouri State in an early season matchup. Both programs earned home victories on Tuesday. Xavier earned a 63-58 overtime win over Missouri, while Missouri State won easily 73-53 over Cleveland State.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Xavier’s Naji Marshall has averaged 18 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Tyrique Jones has put up 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. For the Bears, Keandre Cook has averaged 19.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while Tulio Da Silva has put up 9.7 points and 9.3 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Marshall has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last three games. Marshall has accounted for 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Xavier has scored 73.3 points per game and allowed 59.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Xavier gets to the line more often than any other Big East team. The Musketeers have averaged 27.3 free throws per game this season.