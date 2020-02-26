No. 21 Colorado looks to extend streak vs Cal

No. 21 Colorado (21-7, 11-5) vs. Cal (11-16, 5-9)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Colorado looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal. Colorado has won by an average of 6 points in its last five wins over the Golden Bears. Cal’s last win in the series came on Feb. 5, 2017, a 77-66 win.

Article continues below ...

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Matt Bradley has averaged 17.4 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Bears. Complementing Bradley is Grant Anticevich, who is producing 8.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Buffaloes have been led by McKinley Wright IV, who is averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wright has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Colorado is a perfect 18-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Buffaloes are 3-7 when opponents score more than 67.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Bears. Cal has an assist on 25 of 58 field goals (43.1 percent) over its past three matchups while Colorado has assists on 37 of 74 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colorado defense has allowed only 62.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 24th-lowest figure in the country. The Cal offense has produced just 62.4 points through 27 games (ranked 297th among Division I teams).