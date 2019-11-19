No. 20 Tennessee takes on Alabama St.

Alabama State (0-3) vs. No. 20 Tennessee (3-0)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Tennessee hosts Alabama State in an early season matchup. Alabama State fell 84-56 at Houston last week. Tennessee has moved up to No. 20 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Murray State and Washington last week.

TEAM LEADERS: Tobi Ewuosho is averaging 14 points and five rebounds to lead the charge for the Hornets. Kevin Holston is also a key facilitator, accounting for 6.7 points and four assists per game. The Volunteers have been led by Lamonte Turner, who is averaging 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Turner has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. Turner has accounted for 12 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Alabama State has scored 56.7 points per game and allowed 79.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

RECENT GAMES: Alabama State has averaged only 56.7 points per game over its last five games. The Hornets have given up 79.3 points per game over that stretch.