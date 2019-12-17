No. 20 San Diego St. looks to remain perfect

San Diego Christian vs. No. 20 San Diego State (10-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 San Diego State Aztecs are set to battle the Hawks of NAIA school San Diego Christian. San Diego State is coming off a 59-57 home win over San Jose State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Malachi Flynn has averaged 16.1 points and 4.9 assists this year for San Diego State. Matt Mitchell is also a primary contributor, with 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Flynn has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all San Diego State field goals over the last three games. Flynn has 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego State went 7-5 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Aztecs offense scored 75.1 points per contest across those 12 games.