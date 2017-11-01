No 2 Michigan State loses F Kyle Ahrens with foot injury

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Michigan State forward Kyle Ahrens is out indefinitely after aggravating his injured right foot.

He averaged eight-plus minutes in 34 games last year and had a chance to earn some playing time this season for the second-ranked Spartans. The junior from Versailles, Ohio, averaged 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds last season.

Michigan State opens the season Nov. 10 at home against North Florida before playing No. 1 Duke on Nov. 14 in Chicago. The Spartans will also host No. 14 Notre Dame later this month.

