No. 2 Louisville faces USC Upstate

South Carolina Upstate (1-4) vs. No. 2 Louisville (4-0)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Louisville hosts South Carolina Upstate in an early season matchup. Louisville knocked off NC Central by 29 points at home on Sunday, while South Carolina Upstate came up short in a 76-45 game at Akron on Monday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Dwayne Sutton and Ryan McMahon have combined to account for 65 percent of all Cardinals scoring this season.EFFECTIVE EVERETTE: Everette Hammond has connected on 15.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina Upstate has dropped its last four road games, scoring 55.3 points and allowing 75.8 points during those contests. Louisville has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 58.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cards have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Spartans. Louisville has an assist on 58 of 94 field goals (61.7 percent) across its previous three outings while South Carolina Upstate has assists on 23 of 61 field goals (37.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisville is rated second among ACC teams with an average of 85.8 points per game.