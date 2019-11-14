No. 2 Duke squares off against Ga. State

Georgia State (1-1) vs. No. 2 Duke (3-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke hosts Georgia State in an early season matchup. Georgia State fell short in an 84-80 game at College of Charleston on Saturday. Duke is coming off a 105-54 win at home over Central Arkansas on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Panthers are led by Kane Williams and Damon Wilson. Williams is averaging 13.5 points while Wilson is putting up 13 points and five rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Cassius Stanley and Tre Jones. Stanley has accounted for 15 points while Jones has averaged 12.3 points, four rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.8 percent of all possessions, which is the 17th-highest rate in the country. Georgia State has turned the ball over on 22.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 270th among Division I teams).