No. 2 Duke faces Central Ark.

Central Arkansas (1-2) vs. No. 2 Duke (2-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke hosts Central Arkansas in an early season matchup. Central Arkansas came up short in an 89-78 game at Georgetown on Saturday. Duke is coming off an 89-55 win at home against Colorado State on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Bears are led by Hayden Koval and Eddy Kayouloud. Koval has averaged 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 blocks while Kayouloud has put up 13 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Cassius Stanley and Tre Jones, who have combined to score 31 points per contest.HOT HAYDEN: Koval has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 61.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Southland teams. The Bears have turned the ball over only 13 times per game this season.