No. 19 Arizona goes up against NMSU

New Mexico State (2-1) vs. No. 19 Arizona (3-0)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Arizona hosts New Mexico State in an early season matchup. Both programs won at home on Thursday. Arizona earned an 87-39 win over San Jose State, while New Mexico State walked away with a 79-63 win over Southern.

STEPPING UP: Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji has averaged 21.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while Nico Mannion has put up 12.7 points and 5.3 assists. For the Aggies, Trevelin Queen has averaged 18.3 points, five rebounds and two steals while Ivan Aurrecoechea has put up 11 points and 4.3 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Queen has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all New Mexico State field goals over the last three games. Queen has accounted for 21 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: New Mexico State’s Shawn Williams has attempted 16 3-pointers and connected on 37.5 percent of them, and is 6 for 16 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Arizona has scored 89.3 points per game and allowed 53.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 89.3 points per game.