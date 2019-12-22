No. 18 Villanova beats No. 1 Kansas; No. 2 Gonzaga rolls

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jermaine Samuels hit a 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds left and No. 18 Villanova beat No. 1 Kansas 56-55 on Saturday, making the Jayhawks the latest top-ranked team to fall this season.

The Jayhawks (9-2) had moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll this season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five school at No. 1 before New Year’s Day; the record for a season is seven in 1982-83.

Unlike Duke and Louisville which lost to unranked teams, Kansas lost to a traditional national power that has had its number in recent seasons. The Wildcats (9-2) finally nudged ahead in a back-and-forth game.

Samuels scored 15 points and Collin Gillespie had 12 for Villanova.

Devon Dotson led Kansas with 15 points, and Udoka Azubuike had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 2 GONZAGA 112, EASTERN WASHINGTON 77

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Filip Petrusev had 24 points and nine rebounds to help Gonzaga beat Eastern Washington, clearing a path for the Bulldogs to become the sixth top-ranked team in the nation so far this season.

Gonzaga has reached No. 1 several times in recent years, including twice last season.

Admon Gilder scored 22 points and Ryan Woolridge added 15 points for Gonzaga (13-1), which has won five straight games since falling to Michigan in the title game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Zags have won 30 straight home games, the longest streak in the nation.

Jacob Davison scored 17 points and Tyler Kidd added 16 for Eastern Washington (7-4).

NO. 5 OHIO STATE 71, NO. 6 KENTUCKY 65

LAS VEGAS (AP) — D.J. Carton had 13 points, Kaleb Wesson added 12 before fouling out and Ohio State outlasted Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic.

The Buckeyes (11-1) played with Duane Washington Jr., their second-leading scorer, limited to eight minutes due to a rib injury and had a hard time shaking the Wildcats in a physical game.

Kentucky (8-3) stayed within reach despite a poor-shooting second half before the Buckeyes stretched the lead to seven with 1:17 left. The Buckeyes made four straight free throws in the final 18 seconds to prevent Kentucky from mounting a comeback.

Wesson also had eight rebounds before fouling out with 3:30 left.

Nate Sestina scored 17 and hit five 3-pointers, and Tyrese Maxey added 15 points for the Wildcats.

NO. 11 MEMPHIS 77, JACKSON STATE 49

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa had 20 points and nine rebounds and DJ Jeffries added 13 points to help Memphis beat Jackson State.

Memphis (10-1) weathered 28 turnovers by shooting 55% when it wasn’t throwing away the ball or mishandling passes. The teams combined for 53 turnovers.

Tristan Jarrett led Jackson State (3-9) with 20 points.

NO. 12 AUBURN 74, LEHIGH 51

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Austin Wiley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Auburn, at 11-0 the only unbeaten Power Five program and one of four undefeated teams in the country.

Auburn led 27-20 at the half and pulled away from there. J’Von McCormick scored 18 points, hitting three straight 3-pointers to put the game away.

Lehigh dropped to 3-8.

NO. 14 MICHIGAN 86, PRESBYTERIAN 44

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jon Teske scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half and No. 14 Michigan cruised past Presbyterian despite losing Isaiah Livers to an apparent injury.

The Wolverines (9-3) snapped a two-game losing streak and took full advantage of an easier spot on the schedule. Michigan raced to a 17-4 advantage and led 38-15 at halftime.

Livers went up for a dunk attempt and missed early in the first half, drawing a foul in the process. While he moved around under his own power, he was holding his left knee.

Eli Brooks scored 16 points for Michigan and David DeJulius added 12.

Owen McCormack led Presbyterian (2-10) with 10 points.

NO. 17 BUTLER 70, PURDUE 61

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Golden scored 14 points and Butler used relentless defense to pull away from Purdue in the Crossroads Classic.

The Bulldogs (11-1) have won two straight since losing at No. 11 Baylor.

Trevion Williams led Purdue (7-5) with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Boilermakers have lost two of their last three games and two straight in the event that brings Indiana’s four best-known programs to Indianapolis for a December doubleheader. Indiana beat Notre Dame 62-60 in the opener.

NO. 19 FLORIDA STATE 66, SOUTH FLORIDA 60

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State used smothering defense to overcome a 10-point deficit in the final seven minutes and beat South Florida in the Orange Bowl Classic.

The Seminoles (10-2) forced 24 turnovers, including seven as they outscored the Bulls 19-3 down the stretch. Florida State forced four shot-clock violations and won despite being outrebounded by 14 and shooting only 40 percent, including 7 for 27 from 3-point range.

RaiQuan Gray had 11 points, seven rebounds and three of Florida State’s 13 steals. Anthony Polite, Trent Forrest and M.J. Walker also scored 11 points apiece. Michael Durr had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls (6-6).

NO. 21 TENNESSEE 75, JACKSONVILLE STATE 53

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Bowden scored 19 points and Tennessee beat Jacksonville State to give Volunteers coach Rick Barnes his 700th career victory.

Barnes improved his record to 700-367 record in 32 seasons at George Mason (1987-88), Providence (1988-94), Clemson (1994-98), Texas (1998-2015) and Tennessee (2015-present). He’s the seventh active coach with 700 career Division I wins.

After the game, fifth-year senior guard Lamonte’ Turner announced that he has thoracic outlet syndrome and will undergo season-ending surgery. Turner has been bothered by shoulder problems the last few years.

John Fulkerson added 16 points for Tennessee (8-3).

Ty Hudson scored 11 points for Jacksonville State (4-8).

NO. 24 TEXAS TECH 68, TEXAS-RIO GRANDE VALLEY 58

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 15 points in his return after missing four games with a hamstring injury, and Texas Tech overcame another sluggish start.

the Red Raiders (8-3) extended their nonconference home winning streak to 53 games.

Quinton Johnson II led the Vaqueros (4-8) with 17 points and seven rebounds.

NO. 25 WEST VIRGINIA 75, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 64

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 19 points and Derek Culver added 15 for West Virginia.

West Virginia (10-1) scored the final eight points to seal its third straight win since its loss to St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

Darius Quisnenbery had 22 points for Youngstown State (7-6).