No. 18 Clemson eyes history ahead of tilt vs. Fla. St.

CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 18 Clemson is close to reaching program history with one week left in the regular season.

With only two regular-season games remaining — including Wednesday’s contest against visiting Florida State — the Tigers have an opportunity to reach 11 victories in ACC play for the first time in history.

Clemson (21-7, 10-6) has never won more than 10 conference games in a season.

“It would be significant,” Tigers coach Brad Brownell said. “Obviously this league is a monster every year. We’re at 10 wins with a week go to and we’ve got a chance for a double-bye (in the ACC Tournament) and 11 regular-season (ACC) wins. That would be a huge accomplishment for our guys and it’s something we talked about a little bit this (Monday) morning.”

ACC teams are playing more games (18) than in the past, when they played 16 before the start of the 2012-13 season and only 14 before 1991-92.

“We haven’t had 18 league games forever, but this league is very demanding,” Brownell said. “For our guys to do that would be significant.”

Clemson overcame an 11-point second-half deficit against visiting Georgia Tech on Saturday, using a 22-3 second-half run to tie the program record for ACC wins in a season with a 75-67 victory.

The Tigers were led by senior guard Gabe DeVoe, who tied his career high with 25 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. DeVoe finished 7 of 9 from the free throw line, setting a career-best for free throws made in a game.

In his return from a concussion (suffered in Clemson’s last meeting with Florida State), junior guard Shelton Mitchell had 14 points. Junior forward Elijah Thomas and junior guard Marcquise Reed each had 13 points and Mitchell and Reed combined to go 12 of 12 at the foul line.

Florida State (19-9, 8-8) defeated Clemson 81-79 in Tallahassee, Fla., in the previous meeting on Feb. 14. After beating visiting Pittsburgh in the next game at home, the Seminoles were crushed 92-72 at North Carolina State on Sunday.

They are 4-6 on the road, but have impressive wins at Louisville and Virginia Tech.

Florida State is coming off an 0-of-15 shooting performance from 3-point range against North Carolina State.

Sophomore guard Trent Forest led four Seminoles who scored in double figures with 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field. Forest and 7-foot-4 center Christ Koumadje combined to make 11 of 12 shots from the field. Their teammates made only 16 of 44 (36.3 percent).

“My team is made up mostly of first and second-year players,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said after the loss. “Sometimes, we play like we’re a little inexperienced. I’m not using that as an excuse.

“I just think that it’s an advantage when you have a group, more mature guys, who have been in those moments. We had a couple of guys on our team that really were trying hard, and they were giving a good effort. But I thought that a mistake to them compounded itself because of a lack of experience.”