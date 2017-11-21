No. 16 Texas A&M routs Oklahoma State behind Williams (Nov 20, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Robert Williams 11 points, 11 rebounds and a handful of alley-oop dunks to help No. 16 Texas A&M beat Oklahoma State 72-55 in the first game of the 2017 Progressive Legends Classic on Monday night.

Williams added three steals and two blocks for the Aggies (3-0). DJ Hogg led all scorers with 18 points. Tonny Trocha-Morelos finished with 12 points and Admon Gilder had 10.

The loss was the first of the season for Oklahoma State (3-1). Brandon Averette led the Cowboys with 10.

The Aggies took a 39-22 lead into halftime, thanks to Williams and a 25-7 run over the final eight minutes of the half. Williams checked in five minutes into the game and scored nine points in the first half, eight on alley-oops.

Texas A&M extended the lead to 22 after Gilder knocked down a jumper 1:22 into the second half. Oklahoma State outscored the Aggies 18-8 in the next 8:03 to cut the deficit to 52-42.

Just as it looked as if Oklahoma State would seriously challenge Texas A&M, the Aggies had a 12-3 run to push their advantage to 64-45 and essentially decided the outcome. The stretch was punctuated by Gilder’s 3-point baskets on consecutive possessions.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys shot 25.7 percent from the field in the first half while surrendering 15 baskets on 28 shots.

Texas A&M: There is a reason SEC and national media pieced Texas A&M to finish third in a preseason poll. The Aggies are tall, long and against Oklahoma State seemingly contested every pass and every shot.

SWAT STUFF

Williams’ streak of consecutive games with at least one blocked shot reached 32 in the win over Oklahoma State.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys will play the loser of the Penn State-Pittsburgh game Tuesday.

Texas A&M: The Aggies will play the winner of the Penn State-Pittsburgh game Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25