No. 15 Utah State squares off against St. Mary’s

No. 15 Utah State (7-0) vs. Saint Mary’s (6-1)

McKeon Pavilion, Moraga, California; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Utah State visits Saint Mary’s in a non-conference matchup. Each team is coming off of a victory this past Sunday. Saint Mary’s earned a 107-56 home win over Sonoma State, while Utah State won 68-59 over North Texas.

SAVVY SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs and Tommy Kuhse have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.NIFTY FORD: Ford has connected on 47.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Saint Mary’s has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 58.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aggies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gaels. Saint Mary’s has 48 assists on 91 field goals (52.7 percent) across its past three games while Utah State has assists on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Mary’s has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among WCC teams. The Gaels have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last three games.