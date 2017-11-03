No. 15 Minnesota, No. 23 Seton Hall highlight Barclays hoops

NEW YORK (AP) Barclays Center hosts five days college basketball in November that will include No. 15 Minnesota, No. 23 Seton Hall and No. 25 Texas A&M, along with four other teams that reached the NCAA Tournament last season.

The Legends Classic will be held in at the home of the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 20-21. Penn State plays Pittsburgh, and Oklahoma State faces Texas A&M on the first day. Winners meet the next day.

The NIT Season Tip-off is at Barclays Center Nov. 23-24, with Virginia facing Vanderbilt and Seton Hall against Rhode Island.

Article continues below ...

Thee Barclays Center Classic starts Nov. 24 at Long Island University-Brooklyn with Minnesota facing Massachusetts and Alabama playing BYU. On Nov. 25 at Barclays, BYU plays UMass and Alabama faces Minnesota.

LIU will also play a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader at Barclays on Dec. 17. The Atlantic Coast Conference men’s tournament returns to Barclays Center for the second straight season in March.

The Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, will host Maryland and Stony Brook on Nov. 10, and No. 6 Villanova against Hofstra on Dec. 22 as Wildcats coach Jay Wright faces the team he previously coached.