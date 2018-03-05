No. 15 Michigan wins 2nd straight Big Ten Tournament title

NEW YORK (AP) Zavier Simpson was a catalyst on both ends of the floor, running Michigan’s efficient offense and leading its lock-down defense, and the No. 15 Wolverines beat No. 8 Purdue 75-66 on Sunday to repeat as Big Ten Tournament champion.

Back-up big man Jon Teske scored 14 points to help fifth-seeded Michigan (28-7) become the first team to repeat since Ohio State in 2010 and `11.

Simpson finished with 10 points, five assists and five rebounds, and Moe Wagner led Michigan with 17 points, despite playing only 17 minutes because of foul trouble.

Isaac Haas led Purdue (28-6) with 23 points.

No. 10 CINCINNATI 62, No. 11 WICHITA STATE 61

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Jacob Evans scored 19 points and Cincinnati beat Wichita State to wrap up the American Athletic Conference title.

Cincinnati (27-4, 16-2) survived a slugfest of a second half as the teams combined for just two baskets in the final five minutes.

Wichita State (24-6, 14-4) needed a victory to share the conference title and would have earned the top seed in the AAC Tournament after beating Cincinnati earlier this season.

Landry Shamet and Shaquille Morris each scored 16 points for Wichita State.

No. 25 HOUSTON 81, UCONN 71

HOUSTON (AP) – Rob Gray scored 30 points, Corey Davis Jr. had 17 and Houston held off UConn.

Gray was 10 of 15 from the floor for the Cougars (24-6, 14-4 American Athletic Conference).

Jalen Adams had 22 points and six assists for Uconn (14-17, 7-11).