No. 15 Kentucky looks to extend streak vs Georgia

Georgia (11-6, 1-3) vs. No. 15 Kentucky (13-4, 4-1)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over Georgia. In its last 13 wins against the Bulldogs, Kentucky has won by an average of 13 points. Georgia’s last win in the series came on March 7, 2013, a 72-62 victory.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards and Tyrese Maxey have combined to account for 54 percent of Kentucky’s scoring this season. For Georgia, Anthony Edwards, Rayshaun Hammonds, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have combined to account for 61 percent of all Georgia scoring, including 90 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hagans has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 10 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wildcats are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 66 points or fewer and 4-4 when opponents exceed 66 points. The Bulldogs are 9-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.8 percent or worse, and 2-6 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK SCORING: Kentucky has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 76.6 points while giving up 61.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Kentucky defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.4 percent, the 27th-lowest mark in Division I. Georgia has allowed opponents to shoot 44.4 percent through 17 games (ranking the Bulldogs 260th).