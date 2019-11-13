No. 15 Florida faces off against Towson

Towson (2-1) vs. No. 15 Florida (1-1)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Florida hosts Towson in an early season matchup. Towson came up short in an 84-80 overtime game to Kent State on Monday. Florida lost 63-51 to Florida State on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Florida’s Kerry Blackshear Jr. has averaged 15 points, 11.5 rebounds and two steals while Keyontae Johnson has put up 13 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Tigers, Brian Fobbs has averaged 14 points and 5.3 rebounds while Juwan Gray has put up 12 points and 5.7 rebounds.BRILLIANT BLACKSHEAR JR.: Blackshear has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 76.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida is ranked second among SEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.5 percent. The Gators have averaged 16 offensive boards per game.