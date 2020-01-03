No. 13 San Diego St. puts streak on line vs Utah State

No. 13 San Diego State (14-0, 3-0) vs. Utah State (13-3, 2-1)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 San Diego State looks for its 15th straight win of the season as it battles Utah State. San Diego State is looking to extend its current 14-game winning streak. Utah State lost 70-53 on the road to UNLV in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Utah State’s Justin Bean has averaged 14.2 points and 11.4 rebounds while Sam Merrill has put up 16 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Aztecs, Malachi Flynn has averaged 15.5 points and 5.1 assists while Yanni Wetzell has put up 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MALACHI: Flynn has connected on 43.2 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: San Diego State has won its last three road games, scoring 73.7 points and allowing 59 points during those contests. Utah State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 91.3 points while giving up 55.9.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Aggies have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Aztecs. Utah State has 63 assists on 87 field goals (72.4 percent) over its past three contests while San Diego State has assists on 47 of 78 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING STATE: San Diego State has held opposing teams to 56 points per game this season, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.