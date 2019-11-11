No. 13 Memphis looks to knock off No. 14 Oregon

No. 13 Memphis (2-0) vs. No. 14 Oregon (2-0)

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Oregon looks to give No. 13 Memphis its ninth straight loss against ranked opponents. Memphis’ last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 23 Houston Cougars 91-85 on Feb. 22, 2018. Oregon is coming off a 106-75 win over Boise State on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard has averaged 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and seven assists while Anthony Mathis has put up 19.5 points. For the Tigers, James Wiseman has averaged 22.5 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks while Boogie Ellis has put up 15 points.POTENT PAYTON: Pritchard has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Memphis is ranked first among AAC teams with an average of 94.5 points per game.