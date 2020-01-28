No. 13 Kentucky looks to extend streak vs Vandy

Vanderbilt (8-11, 0-6) vs. No. 13 Kentucky (15-4, 5-1)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kentucky looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Vanderbilt. In its last six wins against the Commodores, Kentucky has won by an average of 11 points. Vanderbilt’s last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2016, a 74-62 victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards and Tyrese Maxey have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hagans has had his hand in 46 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 14 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Vanderbilt is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 8-3 when scoring at least 70.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Vanderbilt is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-11 when fewer than four Commodores players score in double-figures.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Kentucky defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.9 percent, the 30th-lowest mark in Division I. Vanderbilt has allowed opponents to shoot 46.4 percent through 19 games (ranking the Commodores 322nd).