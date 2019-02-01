No. 13 Houston beats Temple 73-66 to avenge lone loss

HOUSTON (AP) — Corey Davis Jr. scored 24 points, DeJon Jarreau added 14 points and 12 rebounds and No. 13 Houston beat Temple 73-66 on Thursday night to avenged its only loss of the season.

Jarreau had 10 points in the second half, and Davis finished 12 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (21-1, 8-1 American Athletic Conference). Breaon Brady had 13 points and six rebounds.

Houston fell 73-69 at Temple on Jan. 9. The Cougars have won 31 straight home games.

Quinton Rose scored 26 points for the Owls (15-6, 5-3).

NO. 17 PURDUE 99, PENN STATE 90, OT

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Carsen Edwards scored 38 points, including 20 in the first half and a four-point play in overtime, to lead Purdue past Penn State.

Ryan Cline added 20 points and Trevion Williams scored 10 for the Boilermakers (15-6, 7-2 Big Ten). Lamar Stevens scored 24 points, and Rasir Bolton added 18 for the Nittany Lions (7-14, 0-10).