No. 13 Ducks stop a 2-game slide with 89-64 win over Hawaii

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard had 20 points and a season-high 11 assists, and No. 13 Oregon snapped a two-game losing streak with an 89-64 victory over Hawaii on Saturday.

The teams were tied at 34 at the break but Oregon (7-2) opened the second half with a 20-1 run to pull away. The Ducks led by as many as 27 points down the stretch.

Eddie Stansberry led Hawaii (6-3) with 24 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Rainbow Warriors.

Article continues below ...

The victory snapped a five-game Hawaii winning streak over the Ducks in the all-time series. The last win for Oregon came in the 1974-75 season.

Oregon had dropped its last two games, against No. 8 Gonzaga on Nov. 28 and No. 6 North Carolina the next day at the Battle for Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Oregon was without starting forward Shakur Juiston because of a lower leg injury. He was averaging 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds a game.

Freshman C.J. Walker started in Juiston’s place. He finished with a career-high 18 points. Will Richardson added 16 for Oregon.

The Rainbow Warriors had won three straight and were coming off a 58-41 victory over Hawaii Pacific.

Hawaii jumped out to a 13-5 lead over the Ducks early after Stansberry’s 3-pointer. Payton Pritchrd’s 3 midway through the opening half pulled the Ducks into a 17-all tie, but Oregon was not able to go ahead until Anthony Mathis’ 3-pointer made it 22-20.

Oregon’s lead was short-lived, though. Stansberry answered with a 3 of his own to put Hawaii back in front.

Pritchard’s layup and free throw put Oregon ahead 32-28 with a little more than two minutes left in the half, but the teams went into the break knotted at 34.

Stansberry had 14 of his points, including four 3-pointers, to lead all scorers at the half. The senior guard went into the game averaging 18.8 points.

Pritchard opened the second half with a pair of 3s to kick off the Ducks’ big run that gave them a commanding 53-35 lead.

Hawaii has been led this season by Chris Gerlufsen while coach Eran Ganot is out on medical leave. Ganot stepped away before the season opener.

BIG PICTURE:

Hawaii: It was Hawaii’s first game against a ranked opponent in two years. … The Rainbow Warriors play their next five games at home.

Oregon: Oregon says Juiston is week-to-week. … The Ducks have played the most difficult schedule in the nation thus far this season, with four opponents in the top 15. … Portland Trail Blazer Nassir Little was at the game.

UP NEXT

Hawaii:The Rainbow Warriors host Samford on Dec. 15.

Oregon: The Ducks play at Michigan on Saturday.