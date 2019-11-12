No. 11 Texas Tech battles HBU

No. 11 Texas Tech (2-0) vs. Houston Baptist (0-2)

Chaparral Center, Midland, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Texas Tech visits Houston Baptist in an early season matchup. Texas Tech won 79-44 at home against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, while Houston Baptist fell to Oral Roberts on the road on Friday, 95-81.

Article continues below ...

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Jalon Gates is averaging 20.5 points to lead the charge for the Huskies. Complementing Gates is Ian DuBose, who is producing 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Red Raiders have been led by TJ Holyfield, who is averaging 17.5 points and six rebounds.GIFTED GATES: Gates has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Houston Baptist’s DuBose has attempted 14 3-pointers and has connected on 14.3 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist is ranked second in the Southland with an average of 81.5 possessions per game.