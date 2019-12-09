No. 1 Louisville puts streak on line vs Texas Tech

No. 1 Louisville (9-0) vs. Texas Tech (5-3)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Louisville looks for its 10th straight win of the season as it battles Texas Tech. Louisville is looking to extend its current nine-game winning streak. Texas Tech lost 65-60 in overtime at DePaul on Wednesday.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Louisville has relied on senior leadership while Texas Tech has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Cardinals, seniors Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring, including 88 percent of all points over its last five. On the other bench, freshmen Kyler Edwards, Jahmi’us Ramsey and Terrence Shannon Jr. have collectively scored 44 percent of Texas Tech’s points this season, including 47 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Nwora has connected on 46 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Raiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cardinals. Texas Tech has an assist on 40 of 70 field goals (57.1 percent) over its past three contests while Louisville has assists on 35 of 68 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Louisville has held opposing teams to 35.3 percent shooting from the field this year, the fifth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Cardinals have held opposing shooters to 34.9 percent.