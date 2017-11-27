No. 1 Duke rallies past No. 7 Florida in Portland title game

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Marvin Bagley III had 30 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 1 Duke rallied late to beat No. 7 Florida 87-84 on Sunday night for the Motion Bracket championship at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament.

Gary Trent Jr., who had a pair of free throws that pulled the Blue Devils in front and a key steal in the final moments, finished with 15 points.

Bagley, a 6-foot-11 freshman, has six double-doubles in eight games this season for Duke (8-0). He was named the bracket’s Most Valuable Player.

KeVaughn Allen had 17 points for Florida (5-1). Jalen Hudson added 24 points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 4 MICHIGAN STATE 63, NO. 9 NORTH CAROLINA 45

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Joshua Lanford made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Michigan State beat North Carolina to win the ”Victory Bracket” of the PK80 Invitational.

Tom Izzo got the best of Roy Williams for the first time since Williams arrived in Chapel Hill, thanks to a dominating performance at the defensive end by the Spartans. Michigan State bullied the Tar Heels on the interior at both at both ends of the floor and got just enough offense.

The Tar Heels shot just 24.6 percent, the worst-shooting game in North Carolina history. North Carolina was 1 of 18 on 3-point attempts, also the worst in school history.

Williams had won all seven previous matchup between the Tar Heels and Izzo’s Spartans.

Langford was key in the first half as the Spartans (5-1) built a 13-point halftime lead despite Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr. being limited with foul trouble. Langford had 14 points in the first half as Michigan State used an 11-4 run to take control and were never threatened by the Tar Heels.

Bridges finished with 11 points. Theo Pinson led North Carolina (5-1) with 16 points.

NO. 8 KENTUCKY 107, ILLINOIS-CHICAGO 73

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Kevin Knox scored a career-high 25 points to lead Kentucky past Illinois-Chicago to conclude play in the Adolph Rupp Classic.

Kentucky coach John Calipari reach 700 career victories, three years after he notched his 600th. He is the 39th coach to reach the milestone.

Hamidou Diallo had a career-best 19 points, PJ Washington added 17 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 for the Wildcats (6-1). Godwin Boahen led the Flames (2-3) with 17 points, and Tai Odiase had 15.

NO. 16 TEXAS A&M 75, NO. 10 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 59

LOS ANGELES (AP) – D.J. Hogg scored 15 points and Texas A&M pulled away with a 19-3 run in the second half to beat Southern California in the first matchup of ranked opponents at Galen Center since 2007.

Duane Wilson added 13 points and Tyler Davis had 10 for the Aggies (7-0), who tied their best start under coach Billy Kennedy. Chimezie Metu scored 13 points for the Trojans (4-1). Their 21-game home nonconference winning streak was snapped.

NO. 17 GONZAGA 76, TEXAS 71, OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Rui Hachimura came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points, Josh Perkins added 15 and Gonzaga blew a 21-point second half lead before putting away Texas in overtime in a consolation game at the PK80 Invitational.

Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation to force OT, capping the Longhorns’ unexpected rally. But Texas (4-2) had three turnovers in overtime, the last of which Silas Melson picked off, leading to a transition layup with 10 seconds left that finally put away the Longhorns.

Matt Coleman led the Longhorns (4-2) with 19 points, and Jones had 18 points.

GEORGIA 83, NO. 21 SAINT MARY’S 81, OT

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) – Reserve guard Tyree Crump scored five of his 17 points in overtime and Georgia beat Saint Mary’s 83-81 on Sunday in the third-place game of the Wooden Legacy tournament.

Yante Maten added 16 points, William Jackson had 15, Juwan Parker 14 and Derek Ogbeide 10 for Georgia (5-1). Jock Landale led Saint Mary’s (5-2) with 33 points and 12 rebounds, and Emmett Naar had 21 points.

A game that most thought would be for the tournament title was evenly played throughout. There were 18 lead changes in the first 24 minutes, 25 overall, and there were 11 ties.

Most of Saint Mary’s baskets game from driving layups, particularly from guard Naar. Twenty-six of the Gaels’ 36 baskets came on layups.

NO. 23 UCLA 87, UC IRVINE 63

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Prince Ali scored 16 of his career-high 21 points in the first half for UCLA.

Ali earned the start in place of the injured Jaylen Hands, who sprained his left foot sprain in UCLA’s victory over Wisconsin. Ali helped the Bruins (5-1) improve to 3-0 at Pauley Pavilion.

Thomas Welsh had his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds for UCLA.

Max Hazzard led UC Irvine (3-5) with 18 points.

NO. 23 WEST VIRGINIA 83, MISSOURI 79

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – Jevon Carter scored 29 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, and West Virginia overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Missouri 83-79 in the Advocare Invitational championship game.

Daxter Miles Jr. added 26 points, including four late free throws, for West Virginia (6-1).

Jordan Barnett had 21 points for Missouri (5-2).

