NMSU looks to extend streak vs UTRGV

New Mexico State (14-6, 5-0) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (6-12, 2-3)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its 24th straight conference win against Texas Rio Grande Valley. New Mexico State’s last WAC loss came against the California Baptist Lancers 82-76 on Jan. 3, 2019. Texas Rio Grande Valley lost 72-70 to Utah Valley in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Trevelin Queen is averaging 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is also a primary contributor, putting up 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Vaqueros have been led by Javon Levi, who is averaging 10.7 points, 8.4 assists and 2.2 steals.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Vaqueros have scored 74.8 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Levi has directly created 47 percent of all Texas Rio Grande Valley field goals over the last five games. Levi has 19 field goals and 44 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Rio Grande Valley is 0-11 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 6-1 when it scores at least 75.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico State has won its last four road games, scoring 72.3 points and allowing 61.5 points during those contests. Texas Rio Grande Valley has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 65.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Rio Grande Valley defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25 percent of all possessions, which is the 13th-highest rate in the country. The New Mexico State offense has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 306th among Division I teams).