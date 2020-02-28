NMSU looks to extend streak vs CSUB

New Mexico State (23-6, 14-0) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (12-17, 6-8)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal State Bakersfield. New Mexico State has won by an average of 11 points in its last six wins over the Roadrunners. Cal State Bakersfield’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2017, a 72-53 win.

.TERRIFIC TREVELIN: Trevelin Queen has connected on 37.5 percent of the 128 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Cal State Bakersfield is 0-10 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 12-7 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Cal State Bakersfield is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Roadrunners are 7-17 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The New Mexico State defense has allowed only 60.6 points per game to opponents, which is the eighth-lowest figure in the country. The Cal State Bakersfield offense has averaged just 69 points through 29 games (ranked 206th among Division I teams).