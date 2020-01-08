NMSU looks to extend streak vs Chicago State

Chicago State (4-13, 0-2) vs. New Mexico State (10-6, 1-0)

Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its 15th straight win in the head-to-head series over Chicago State. In its last 14 wins against the Cougars, New Mexico State has won by an average of 23 points. Chicago State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2014, an 86-81 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: New Mexico State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Trevelin Queen, Johnny McCants, Ivan Aurrecoechea, Jabari Rice and C.J. Bobbitt have combined to account for 72 percent of all Aggies scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 56 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Xavier Johnson has connected on 45.1 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also made 90.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Chicago State is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 74.

STREAK STATS: Chicago State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 57 points and allowing 85.3 points during those contests. New Mexico State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 42.

DID YOU KNOW: The New Mexico State defense has allowed only 60.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Aggies 22nd among Division I teams. The Chicago State offense has averaged 65.7 points through 17 games (ranked 258th, nationally).