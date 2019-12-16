NM puts streak on line vs Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon (4-8) vs. New Mexico (10-2)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it faces Grand Canyon. Grand Canyon came up short in an 82-58 game to Northern Iowa on Thursday. New Mexico is coming off a 69-62 win over New Mexico State on Saturday.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: JaQuan Lyle has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all New Mexico field goals over the last three games. Lyle has accounted for 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Grand Canyon is 0-8 when opposing teams score 70 or more points. New Mexico is a perfect 9-0 when its offense scores at least 69 points and has averaged 71.8 points per game over its last five.

STREAK SCORING: New Mexico has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 84.7 points while giving up 71.7.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lobos have averaged 25.2 free throws per game.