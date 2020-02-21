NKU looks to extend streak vs Youngstown St.

Northern Kentucky (20-8, 12-4) vs. Youngstown State (16-12, 9-6)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Youngstown State. Northern Kentucky has won by an average of 13 points in its last six wins over the Penguins. Youngstown State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2017, an 81-77 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Kentucky has relied heavily on its seniors. Dantez Walton, Tyler Sharpe, Jalen Tate, Trevon Faulkner and Bryson Langdon have combined to account for 74 percent of all Norse points this season, though their output has dropped to 34 percent over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Tate has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Northern Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Northern Kentucky has won its last three road games, scoring 69.7 points and allowing 59 points during those contests. Youngstown State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Norse have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Penguins. Youngstown State has 36 assists on 86 field goals (41.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Northern Kentucky has assists on 38 of 68 field goals (55.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent. The Penguins have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.