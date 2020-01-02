NKU looks to extend streak vs Detroit

Northern Kentucky (9-5, 1-1) vs. Detroit (2-12, 0-1)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Detroit. Northern Kentucky has won by an average of 17 points in its last seven wins over the Titans. Detroit’s last win in the series came on Feb. 16, 2016, a 74-68 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Kentucky has relied heavily on its seniors. Tyler Sharpe, Trevon Faulkner, Silas Adheke and Karl Harris have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 54 percent of all Norse points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Antoine Davis has had his hand in 52 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 26 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Detroit is 0-11 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 2-1 when it scores at least 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Norse have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Titans. Detroit has 36 assists on 71 field goals (50.7 percent) over its past three games while Northern Kentucky has assists on 30 of 59 field goals (50.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Northern Kentucky and Detroit are ranked atop the Horizon in terms of 3-point shooting. The Norse are ranked second in the conference with 8.9 3-pointers made per game this season while the Titans are ranked first at 9.4 per game.