NKU goes up against Midway

Midway vs. Northern Kentucky (4-2)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Kentucky Norse will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA program Midway. Northern Kentucky lost 98-96 in overtime loss at home to Texas Southern in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Dantez Walton has averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds this year for Northern Kentucky. Trevon Faulkner has complemented Walton with 14.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Dantez Walton has accounted for 44 percent of all Northern Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 26 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky went 8-4 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Norse scored 72.5 points per contest in those 12 contests.