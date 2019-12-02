NKU faces Miami

Northern Kentucky (5-3) vs. Miami (4-3)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky and Miami look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off of a loss in their last game. Miami lost 71-66 in Estero to Wright State on Wednesday, while Northern Kentucky fell 66-60 at Arkansas on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Miami’s Nike Sibande, Dalonte Brown and Bam Bowman have combined to account for 46 percent of all RedHawks scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 38 percent over the last five games.DOMINANT DANTEZ: Dantez Walton has connected on 38.5 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also converted 65.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Norse have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the RedHawks. Miami has 18 assists on 73 field goals (24.7 percent) across its past three contests while Northern Kentucky has assists on 42 of 84 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky as a collective unit has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Horizon teams.