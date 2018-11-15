NJIT off to best start since 1996-97, beats Kean 73-40

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Shyquan Gibbs scored 15 points to lead five players in double-figure scoring and NJIT stayed undefeated with a 73-40 victory over Division III Kean on Wednesday night.

NJIT (4-0) is off to its best start since 1996-97, the program’s final season at the D-III level.

Gibbs was 4 of 7 from the field and made all seven of his free-throw attempts. Zach Cooks added 14 points and a game-high four steals for the Highlanders. San Antonio Brinson had 12 points, and Mohamed Bendary and Shawndale Jones chipped in 11 apiece.

Nate Lyles had eight points to lead Kean.

The Highlanders pulled away with an 18-5 run that spanned the halves and stretched their lead to 49-26 with 16:44 remaining. Cooks scored five points and capped the surge with a 3-pointer. Bendary had four points and Brinson a pair of dunks.