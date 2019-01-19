NJIT holds off Jacksonville’s late rally for a 77-74 victory

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Cooks scored 23 points, Abdul Lewis added 19 points and a career-high 21 rebounds and NJIT held off Jacksonville’s late rally for a 77-74 victory on Saturday.

NJIT (14-5, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference) snapped its first two-game losing skid of the season. Jacksonville (8-12, 1-4) has lost seven of its last eight.

The Dolphins trailed by 20 points midway through the second half but pulled to 71-68 with 1:37 remaining. Diandre Wilson made a 3-pointer for NJIT to make it 74-68. Tyreese Davis answered with a 3 on the next possession to get Jacksonville back within three.

Cooks made 2 of 4 free throws between a Jacksonville turnover to stretch the Highlanders‘ lead to 76-71 with 20 seconds left. Jace Hogan’s 3-pointer cut the Dolphins’ deficit to two. Shyquan Gibbs added a free throw and Aamahne Santos missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Lewis added five assists and stretched his program record to 18 career double doubles. Wilson finished with 15 points on five 3-pointers, and Gibbs had 10 points.

Davis had 20 points to lead Jacksonville (8-12, 1-4). Hogan added 14 points and eight rebounds.