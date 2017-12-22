NJIT blocks 13 shots in 99-53 win over D-III Bryn Athyn (Dec 22, 2017)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Diandre Wilson made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points, Anthony Tarke added 14 and NJIT blocked 13 shots in defeating Division III opponent Bryn Athyn 99-53 on Friday.

The Highlanders (7-6) outscored the Lions 50-26 in the paint and blocked a season-high 13 shots with Abdul Lewis leading the way with four.

David Kachelries added 12 points with 11 of the 13 Highlanders who played scoring and NJIT shooting 54 percent with 11 3-pointers. San Antonio Brinson had nine rebounds with 10 Highlanders grabbing at least one board as NJIT outrebounded the Lions 53-28.

The 99 points are the second-most for the Highlanders this season after a 116-63 win over Kean on Nov. 22.

Wilson hit a 3-pointer in the opening minute and NJIT led the rest of way. The Highlanders were up 43-27 at halftime and blew the game open with a 28-8 run early in the second half with 12 points from Tarke.

Rahim Washington led the Lions with 16 points.