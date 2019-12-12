Nicholls St. puts streak on line vs WVU

Nicholls State (6-4) vs. West Virginia (7-1)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it battles West Virginia. Nicholls State is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. West Virginia lost 70-68 to St. John’s on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Nicholls State has relied heavily on its seniors. Dexter McClanahan, Andre Jones, Elvis Harvey Jr. and D’Angelo Hunter have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Colonels points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DEXTER: McClanahan has connected on 35.2 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: West Virginia has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79.5 points while giving up 67.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Colonels have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. West Virginia has 41 assists on 81 field goals (50.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Nicholls State has assists on 72 of 129 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Nicholls State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.9 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams.