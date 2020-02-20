Nicholls St. looks to extend streak vs Central Ark.

Nicholls State (18-9, 12-4) vs. Central Arkansas (9-18, 8-8)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Central Arkansas. Nicholls State’s last Southland loss came against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 70-64 on Feb. 5. Central Arkansas lost 83-68 to Stephen F. Austin in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Nicholls State has relied heavily on its seniors. Warith Alatishe, Dexter McClanahan, Elvis Harvey Jr. and Andre Jones have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Colonels points over the team’s last five games.BRILLIANT BERGERSEN: Rylan Bergersen has connected on 24.6 percent of the 134 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 67.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Arkansas is 0-10 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 9-8 when it scores at least 70.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bears are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 69 points or fewer and 4-18 when opponents exceed 69 points. The Colonels are 12-0 when they score at least 75 points and 6-9 on the year when falling short of 75.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels fifth among Division I teams. Central Arkansas has turned the ball over on 22.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bears 334th, nationally).