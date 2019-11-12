Nicholls St. goes up against Paul Quinn

Paul Quinn vs. Nicholls State (1-1)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls State Colonels will be taking on the Tigers of NAIA member Paul Quinn. Nicholls State is coming off a 75-70 win over Pittsburgh in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Dexter McClanahan has averaged 15 points, four assists and two steals this year for Nicholls State. Andre Jones is also a key contributor, with 12.5 points per game.EXCELLENT ESCHELK: Mateo Eschelk has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State went 4-6 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Colonels offense scored 69.1 points per contest across those 10 contests.