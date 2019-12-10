Nicholls St. goes up against Carver College

Carver College vs. Nicholls State (5-4)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls State Colonels are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College. Nicholls State is coming off a 120-69 home win against Campbellsville-Harrodsburg in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Dexter McClanahan has averaged 17.4 points this year for Nicholls State. Warith Alatishe is also a key contributor, with 8.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.MIGHTY MCCLANAHAN: McClanahan has connected on 35.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 27 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State went 4-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Colonels offense put up 69.1 points per matchup across those 10 games.