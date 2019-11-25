Nicholls St. goes up against Blue Mountain College

Blue Mountain College vs. Nicholls State (3-4)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls State Colonels will be taking on the Toppers of NAIA member Blue Mountain College. Nicholls State is coming off an 82-72 win in St. James over Maryland-Baltimore County in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Dexter McClanahan has averaged 16.9 points this year for Nicholls State. Abdul Alatishe has paired with McClanahan with 8.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.DEEP-THREAT DEXTER: Through seven games, Nicholls State’s Dexter McClanahan has connected on 29.2 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 75 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State went 4-6 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Colonels put up 69.1 points per matchup across those 10 contests.